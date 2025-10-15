New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh tomorrow (Thursday). According to the official announcement, he will perform a Pooja and participate in Darshan at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, situated in the Nandyal district.

Subsequently, after his darshan at the temple, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Kurnool, where he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth approximately Rs. 13,430 crore. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion, as stated in the release.

It further mentioned that the Prime Minister will perform Pooja and Darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and one of the 52 Shakti Peeths. The unique feature of this temple is the coexistence of a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth in the same temple premises, making it one of its kind in the entire country.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a memorial complex that includes a Dhyana Mandir (Meditation Hall) featuring models of four iconic forts, Pratapgad, Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri, placed at the four corners. At its centre stands a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in deep meditation.

This Kendra is run by the Sree Shivaji Memorial Committee, which was established at Srisailam to commemorate the historic visit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the sacred shrine in 1677.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,430 crore.

These projects span across key sectors, including industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas, reflecting the Government's commitment to enhancing regional infrastructure, accelerating industrialisation, and driving inclusive socio-economic growth in the state.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Transmission System Strengthening at Kurnool-III Pooling Station, at an investment of over Rs 2,880 crore. The project involves the construction of a 765 kV double-circuit Kurnool-III Pooling Station-Chilakaluripeta transmission line, which will increase transformation capacity by 6,000 MVA and enable the large-scale transmission of renewable energy to support the nation's growth.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in Kadapa, with a total investment of over Rs 4,920 crore. Developed jointly by National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC), these modern, multi-sectoral industrial hubs feature plug-and-play infrastructure and a walk-to-work concept.

They are expected to attract approximately Rs. 21,000 crore in investments and generate around one lakh jobs, thereby boosting industrial development and enhancing global competitiveness in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region.

To enhance road infrastructure, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the six-lane Greenfield Highway from Sabbavaram to Sheelanagar, a project worth over Rs. 960 crore, aimed at easing congestion in Visakhapatnam and facilitating trade and employment.

In addition, six road projects worth around a total of Rs. 1,140 crore will be inaugurated, including the four-laning of the Pileru-Kalur section, widening from Kadapa/Nellore border to CS Puram, the four-lane Rail over Bridge (ROB) between Gudivada and Nujella Railway Stations on NH-165, the major bridge across Papagni River on NH-716, the Kanigiri Bypass on NH-565, and the improvement of the bypassed section in N. Gundlapalli Town on NH-544DD.

These projects will improve safety, reduce travel time, and strengthen regional connectivity across Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister will further lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation several key railway projects worth over Rs. 1,200 crore. The projects include the laying of the foundation stone for the Kottavalasa-Vizianagaram Fourth Railway Line and the Rail Flyover between Pendurti and Simhachalam North, as well as the dedication to the nation of the doubling of the Kottavalasa-Boddavaram section and the Shimiliguda-Gorapur section.

These projects will reduce congestion, ensure faster and safer journeys, facilitate smooth movement of passengers and freight, and promote industrial, trade, and tourism growth across the region, while generating employment opportunities for local communities.

In the energy sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Srikakulam-Angul Natural Gas Pipeline of GAIL India Limited, built at a total cost of around Rs 1,730 crore, spanning around 124 km in Andhra Pradesh and 298 km in Odisha.

He will also inaugurate Indian Oil's 60 TMT (Thousand Metric Tonnes per annum) LPG bottling plant at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, established at an investment of around Rs. 200 crore.

The plant will serve over 7.2 lakh customers through 80 distributors across four districts of Andhra Pradesh, two districts of Tamil Nadu, and one district of Karnataka. It will play a critical role in ensuring a reliable LPG supply for households and businesses in the region.

To strengthen defence manufacturing, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Advanced Night Vision Products Factory at Nimmaluru, Krishna district, established by Bharat Electronics Limited at an investment of approximately Rs. 360 crore.

The facility will manufacture advanced electro-optical systems for the Indian Defence Forces, reinforcing self-reliance in defence production and promoting skilled employment in the region. (ANI)

