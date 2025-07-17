New Delhi, July 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar and West Bengal on 18th July and will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore at Motihari in Bihar at around 11:30 AM. He will also address a public function, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday. Thereafter, he will visit West Bengal and lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 5000 crore at Durgapur at around 3 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation development projects catering to Rail, Road, Rural Development, Fisheries, Electronics and Information Technology sectors. In line with his commitment to boost connectivity and infrastructure, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation multiple rail projects. It includes automatic signalling between Samastipur-Bachhwara rail line that will enable efficient train operations in this section. Doubling of Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail line part of Darbhanga-Samastipur doubling project worth over Rs 580 crore that will enhance the capacity of train operations and reduce delays. PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet Approves ‘Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ for 6 Years in Big Push to Agriculture Sector.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for multiple rail projects. Rail projects include development of infrastructure for maintenance of Vande Bharat trains at Patliputra. Automatic signalling on Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin rail line (114 km) to enable streamlined train operations. Upgradation of traction system in Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin section to enable higher train speeds by strengthening the traction system infrastructure and optimising energy efficiency. Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line doubling project worth around Rs 4,080 crore to increase sectional capacity, enable operation of more passenger and freight trains, strengthen connectivity between North Bihar and the rest of the country.

In a major boost to road infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 4-laning of Ara bypass of NH-319 that connects Ara-Mohania NH-319 and Patna-Buxar NH-922 providing seamless connectivity and reducing travel time. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 4-lane Parariya to Mohania section of NH-319, worth over Rs 820 crore, part of NH-319 which connects Ara Town to NH-02 (Golden Quadrilateral) that will improve freight and passenger movement. Among others, a 2-lane with paved shoulder from Sarwan to Chakai of NH-333C which will facilitate the movement of goods and people and act as a key link between Bihar and Jharkhand. ‘Committed to Bring Significant Change in the Lives of Farmers’, Says PM Narendra Modi After Cabinet Approves ‘Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ for 6 Years.

Prime Minister will inaugurate New Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility at Darbhanga and State of the art Incubation Facility of STPI at Patna for promoting IT/ITES/ESDM Industry and Startups. These facilities will help in boosting IT software and service exports. It will also nurture the tech startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, encourage innovation, IPR and product development.

In a major step towards strengthening the fisheries and aquaculture sector in Bihar, Prime Minister will inaugurate a series of fisheries development projects sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). This will mark the launch of modern fisheries infrastructure including new fish hatcheries, biofloc units, ornamental fish farming, integrated aquaculture units, and fish feed mills across various districts in Bihar. Aquaculture projects will help in generating employment opportunities, enhance fish production, promote entrepreneurship, and accelerate socio-economic development in rural areas of Bihar.

In line with his vision of a future-ready railway network, Prime Minister will flag off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari to Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur improving connectivity in the region. Prime Minister will also release Rs 400 crore to around 61,500 Self-Help Groups in Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). With a special focus on women-led development, over 10 crore women have been connected to Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Prime Minister will also hand over keys to some beneficiaries as a part of Griha Pravesh of 12,000 beneficiaries and release over Rs 160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects catering to Oil and Gas, Power, Road and Rail sectors.

In a major boost to Oil and Gas infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Bankura and Purulia district of West Bengal worth around Rs 1,950 crore. It will provide PNG connections to households, commercial establishments and industrial customers, and provide CNG at the retail outlets and also create employment opportunities in the region. Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation Durgapur to Kolkata section (132 Km) of Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline, which has been laid as a part of ambitious Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline also known as Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) Project.

The Durgapur to Kolkata section worth over Rs 1,190 crore is passing through the districts of Purba Bardhman, Hooghly and Nadia in West Bengal. The pipeline provided direct and indirect employment during its implementation phase and will now facilitate supply of natural gas to lakhs of households in the region. In line with his commitment to clean air and health security for all, Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation Retrofitting Pollution Control System-Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) of Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station of Damodar Valley Corporation, worth over Rs 1,457 crore. It will benefit the region by supporting cleaner energy production and creating employment opportunities in the region.

Boosting rail infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of Purulia - Kotshila Rail Line (36 KM) in Purulia worth over Rs 390 crore. It will improve rail connectivity between industries from Jamshedpur, Bokaro and Dhanbad with Ranchi and Kolkata and efficient movement of goods trains, reducing travel time and improving logistics for industries and businesses. Prime Minister will inaugurate two roads over bridges (ROBs) constructed under Setu Bharatam Programme, worth over Rs 380 crore, at Topsi and Pandabeshwar in Paschim Bardhaman. It will improve connectivity and also help in preventing accidents on Railway level crossing.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)