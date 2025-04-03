Panipat (Haryana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday informed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Haryana to inaugurate various development projects.

Speaking to mediapersons, Haryana Chief Minister Saini said, "On the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti, PM Modi will be in Haryana to inaugurate various development projects...In Hisar, PM Modi will be inaugurating air travel services from Hisar airport...In Yamunangar, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a new 800-MW unit thermal power plant in the Yamunanagar district..."

Also Read | US National Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov Arrested for Entering Restricted North Sentinel Island in Andamans.

On April 14, the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti, Prime Minister Modi will visit inaugurate various development projects and inaugurate air travel services from Hisar Airport.

In Yamunangar, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a new 800-MW thermal power plant in the Yamunanagar district during his Haryana visit.

Also Read | Who Is Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, US National Arrested in Andaman and Nicobar for Entering India’s Restricted North Sentinel Island?.

The Haryana Chief Minister yesterday met with Asian Wrestling Championship gold medalist Manisha Bhanwala, silver medal winner Reetika Hooda, bronze medal winner Muskan Nandal, and coach Mandeep. Olympic medalist and Bhartiya Janta Party leader Yogeshwar Dutt was also present.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini posted on his offical X handle, he congratulated all the players for their victory and wished all the players a bright future ahead.

"Today Senior Asian Wrestling Championship gold medal-winning wrestler Manisha, silver medal-winning Reetika Hooda, bronze medal-winning Muskan Nandal, and coach Mandeep made a courtesy visit. On this occasion, everyone was welcomed and congratulated, and best wishes for the victory were sent. May the blessings of Mata Rani always remain with all of you. I wish you a bright future," CM Nayab Singh Saini posted on his offical X handle.

Wrestlers Manisha Bhanwala (62 kg) and Antim Panghal (53 kg) brought laurels for India as they bagged gold and bronze medals, respectively, in their respective categories at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Amman, Jordan, on Friday, as per Olympics.com. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)