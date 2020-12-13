New Delhi, December 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhordo in Gujarat's Kutch on December 15 and lay the foundation stone of several development projects in the state. These projects include a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant, a release from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed.

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani will be present on the occasion. Modi will also undertake a visit to the White Rann, followed by witnessing a cultural programme.

"This Desalination Plant, with 10 crore litre per day capacity (100 MLD), will strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing Narmada Grid, Sauni network and treated wastewater infrastructure," the release said.

The release also stated that nearly eight lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas will receive desalinated water from this plant, which will also help in sharing the surplus to upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar and Gandhidham. It is known to be one of the five upcoming desalination plants in Gujarat besides those at Dahej (100 MLD), Dwarka (70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (70 MLD) and Gir Somnath (30 MLD).

The Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village in Kutch district will be the country's largest renewable energy generation park, according to the release.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch. The plant will cost Rs 121 crores and will have the capacity to process 2 lakh litres of milk per day, PMO release said.

