Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 13 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu on January 23 will bring significant changes both in politics and governance.

Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the celebrations of the Pongal festival held today at a Yoga and Naturopathy Nursing College near Gudiyatham in Vellore district.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Horror: 7-Year-Old Beaten to Death for Soiling Clothes in Uttar Pradesh, Parents Arrested.

The BJP leader participated in the celebrations by performing Gopuja, preparing Pongal in a new pot along with women students, and celebrating the festival. Thousands of students and people attended the event.

Speaking to reporters, Soundararajan said that India has achieved tremendous growth and that the recent visit by the US Ambassador to India is a matter of pride for the nation.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-502 Lottery Result of 13.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

"Global opinion leaders have stated that there is no other country in the world that has developed at the pace India has. This clearly shows that India is growing at a very rapid rate," she said.

She added that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has, for the first time, developed advanced systems capable of directly targeting enemy artillery.

"Therefore, Pongal is not just a festival of thanksgiving to nature, but also a celebration of development. India, is progressing on all fronts, and people must understand this reality," she said.

"The Prime Minister is visiting Tamil Nadu and has conveyed his Pongal greetings to everyone. Recently, the Union Home Minister also visited Tamil Nadu and celebrated Pongal, and in that spirit, the BJP is celebrating the festival with great happiness," Soundararajan said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Chennai on January 23, where a grand Pongal celebration will be held jointly by all parties in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Referring to the Tamil saying "Thai pirandhaal vazhi pirakkum" (With the birth of the month of Thai, new paths emerge), the BJP leader said the meeting on the 23rd will lay the foundation for a new, positive path for Tamil Nadu.

She expressed confidence that the Prime Minister's visit will bring a change not only in politics but also in governance.

Citing Andhra Pradesh as an example of a double-engine government, she said the state is witnessing rapid development, including large-scale projects such as the modernisation of the Machilipatnam Port and the development of Nellore Airport.

Such projects, Soundararajan said, become possible when the state and central governments work together.

"Similar development should come to Tamil Nadu, she added. While claims are made that Tamil Nadu has developed, the state still lags in several areas, and there is a strong desire among the people to move forward," she said.

Commenting on a murder incident in a hospital, she termed it deeply shocking, stating that hospitals meant to save lives are now becoming places where lives are lost.

The BJP leader urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate and firm action to prevent such incidents, adding that murders in hospitals are highly condemnable.

She said that the demand for a change in governance stems from the intention to do good for the people. Claiming to empower women while forcing Anganwadi workers to protest continuously is not acceptable, she said, urging the state government to pay attention.

Condemning the arrest of senior BJP leader H Raja in Thirupparankundram on Tuesday night, she said the Tamil Nadu government should avoid discriminatory actions against Hindus. She also criticised the government for failing to announce Pongal holidays in advance, which led to fare hikes on private omni buses and severely affected the public.

She pointed out that while 69 special trains were operated during the holidays, the state government should have proactively arranged additional buses. Had that been done, people could have travelled happily without paying exorbitant fares.

When reporters asked about Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K. Selvaperunthagai's statement alleging that the BJP was behind the CBI investigation involving actor Vijay, Tamilisai said there was no meaning in such allegations. She remarked that Selvaperunthagai was making such statements merely to remain relevant, as his influence within his own party was diminishing.

She said that neither Vijay nor his fans have claimed that the BJP is responsible for the CBI probe, and accused Selvaperunthagai of unnecessarily trying to gain political mileage from the issue.

Responding to a question about whether TVK leader Vijay would align with the Congress, she said Vijay is active in both politics and cinema and that she does not know which direction he will take. However, she remarked that at present, he seems to have moved towards the CBI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)