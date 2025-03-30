Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will onlook the Nagastra-3 kamikaze drone system developed by the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited.

The drone can hit targets at a range of up to 100 km and has an endurance of over five hours.

PM Modi is visiting Solar Industries to inaugurate the runway facility for the Medium-Altitude, Long-Endurance, and High-Altitude Long-Endurance classes of drones at the Solar plant here.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and Runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur. He will inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

Earlier today, he laid the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

PM Modi was accompanied by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among other leaders.

Madhav Netralaya is an eye institute and research centre that aims to provide "world-class Tertiary Ophthalmic services with compassion, precision, and innovation."

The centre has a whole team of highly skilled ophthalmologists, optometrists, nurses, and support staff. It also engages in community engagement through various community outreach programs, educational initiatives, and vision screenings to promote eye health awareness.

The centre will have various departments including Cornea, refractive surgery and lasik,Retina Vitreous, Galucoma, Cataract Surgery, Paediatric Ophthalmology, Ocular immunology and Uveitis, Oculoplasty and Oncology and Low vision services.

People can also register for eye donations and volunteer at the centre. According to the centre, the hospital timings will be from 9 AM to 8 PM every day.

Earlier today, PM Modi also paid floral tributes to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar while visiting Smruti Mandir in Nagpur on the occasion of Varsha Pratipada.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Visiting Smruti Mandir in Nagpur is a very special experience. Making today's visit even more special is the fact that it has happened on Varsha Pratipada, which is also the Jayanti of Param Pujya Doctor Sahab."

He further acknowledged the influence of Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar, saying, "Countless people like me derive inspiration and strength from the thoughts of Param Pujya Doctor Sahab and Pujya Guruji. It was an honour to pay homage to these two greats, who envisioned a strong, prosperous and culturally proud Bharat." (ANI)

