New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday Modi had a detailed conversation with the Varanasi administration regarding the flood-related situation.

The Prime Minister assured all possible support while taking stock of the situation.

The water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have crossed the danger mark at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

As the water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers crossed the danger mark in Prayagraj on Monday, the administration announced a high alert in the area and started evacuating families affected by floods.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had deployed three helicopters for flood relief operations in the Jalaun district of UP. (ANI)

