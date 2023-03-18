New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Saturday appreciated the Phase-IV of 'Sagar Parikrama' and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood the importance of the fisheries department and thus made it independent.

Talking to ANI, Rupala said, "I got this opportunity to work in this department. The fisheries sector is like the backbone of the country's economy."

Also Read | Earthquake in Assam: Quake of Magnitude 3.6 on Richter Scale Strikes Jorhat, No Casualty Reported.

Informing about the Phase-IV of 'Sagar Parikrama', Rupala said, "This visit is organised by the department to take feedback from coastal people. The visit starts from Mandvi Beach in Gujarat. We're connected to this yatra to conversate with fishermen of the country. This visit will end in Mangaluru."

Phase-IV of 'Sagar Parikrama' in Karnataka is organised for two days, covering the stretch of Uttar Kannada on March 18 and Udupi on March 19, followed by Dakshin Kannada. Overall 10 locations are to be covered in three coastal districts, an official release said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-Drag Case: Truck Drags Scooter for 500 Metres Near Katra Overbridge in Shahjahanpur; Toddler Among Three Killed.

"Various scientists, farmers and officials including Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State for Fisheries, Dairying and Animal Husbandry, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan participates in the occasion", added the release.

During the event, certificates related to the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme, KCC & State Scheme shall be awarded to the progressive fishermen, especially coastal fishermen, fishers and fish farmers, young fishery entrepreneurs etc, the release read further.

Detailing the benefits of the event, the release said, "Sagar Parikrama would enable the Government to devise better policy for improving the quality of life and economic well-being of people of the coastal community especially the marine fishermen in the country."

"The journey of Sagar Parikrama shall focus on the sustainable balance between the utilization of marine fisheries resources for the food security of the nation and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities and the protection of marine ecosystems, to bridge the various gaps of fisher communities, development of fishing villages, upgradation and creation of infrastructure such as fishing harbours and fish landing centres to ensure sustainable and responsible development through an ecosystem approach", the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)