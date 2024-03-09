Jorhat (Assam) [India], March 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 125-foot-high magnificent statue of Lachit Borphukan, the famous general of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals.

Lachit Borphukan is remembered for his extraordinary victory against the Mughal army of Aurangzeb in the Battle of Saraighat. The Ahom general fought relentlessly to curb the expansion of the Mughal Empire in Assam.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 50-Year-Old Woman Killed, Four Injured in Stampede at BJP Event in Nagpur.

According to the Assam government, this project also included the construction of the Lachit and Tai-Ahom Museums and a 500-seat auditorium. The project is an effort to celebrate the virtues of Lachit Borphukan and enhance awareness about him. It will also boost tourism and lead to a generation of employment opportunities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the event.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamal Haasan's MNM Joins DMK-Led Alliance in Tamil Nadu, Gets One Rajya Sabha Seat for 2025 Polls.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1766360713436541038?s=20

In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendramodi Ji is dedicating the Statue of Valour: A magnificent tribute to Lachit Barphukan - to the people of Bharat at Jorhat".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered 'tarpan' (offering made to divine entities) in Jorhat today.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took an elephant ride at Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Earlier, on Friday, he held a roadshow in Kaziranga, with locals turning out in numbers to give him a grand reception. Cultural events were performed as part of the rousing welcome to PM Modi.

Considered Assam's crown jewel, Kaziranga National Park is home to the largest habitat of rhinos, over 600 species of birds, a thriving population of dolphins and one of the highest densities of tigers.

His two-day visit to the BJP-ruled state is being seen as the key to the party's ongoing campaign and preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are likely to be held sometime between April and May this year (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)