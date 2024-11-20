New Delhi, November 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters in Maharashtra to participate in the polls with full enthusiasm and enhance the splendour of the festival of democracy. In a post on X, he appealed to the women and young voters to poll in large numbers.

He made a similar appeal to the voters in Jharkhand, urging them to create a polling record with their high participation. Reaching out to the first-time voters, the prime minister described each of their vote as a strength of the state. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for Single-Phase State Polls Begins; PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens To Vote.

While all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra are going to the polls on Wednesday, voting is being held on 38 of Jharkhand's 81 constituencies in the second and final phase of the elections.

