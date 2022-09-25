Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year that is celebrated for two days. The celebration marks the beginning of the civil year, according to the teachings of Judaism. Rosh Hashanah 2022 will begin at sunset on Sunday, 25 September. The two days of the event commemorated the anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve and a Day of judgment and coronation of God as king. People observing Rosh Hashanah usually greet each other with the widely used Hebrew phrase, “Shana Tova,” which means “good year” or “for a good year.” Check out our compilation of Rosh Hashanah 2022 messages, Happy Jewish New Year wishes, HD images and quotes.

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Messages

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Messages

Shana Tova Greetings For Loved Ones

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Wishes

Shana Tova HD Images

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Messages

Rosh Hashanah HD Images

Rosh Hashanah 2022 SMS

Happy Rosh Hashanah SMS

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Sayings

