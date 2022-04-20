New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

The Italian prime minister tested positive for the disease recently.

"I wish my dear friend Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy a speedy recovery from COVID-19," Modi said in a tweet.

