PM Narendra Modi Wishes Kashmiri Pandit Community on Occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami 2020

New Delhi, May 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended wishes to the Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

"Best wishes, especially to the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the very special occasion Jyeshtha Ashtami," he said in a tweet. "With the divine blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani, may everyone be happy, healthy and prosperous," Modi said. PM Narendra Modi's Letter That Will Reach 10 Crore Households Tomorrow to Mark 1st Year of His 2nd Tenure: Read Full Text.

Best wishes, especially to the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the very special occasion Jyeshtha Ashtami. With the divine blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani, may everyone be happy, healthy and prosperous. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2020

In Jammu and Kashmir, Jyestha Ashtami is celebrated at the shrine of Khir Bhawani in Tullamula in honour of their patron goddess Ragnya Devi. 'Kheer' (rice boiled in milk) is prepared on this day as a food offering.

