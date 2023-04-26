New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast on Akashvani gave the public broadcaster a new lease of life by taking it to the younger generation, who was forgetting it with the advent of newer modes of entertainment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Wednesday.

Addressing the valedictory session of a national conclave on 'Mann ki Baat@100' at Vigyan Bhawan here, he said the half-an-hour episode of 'Mann ki Baat' inspired crores of people to contribute towards the nation.

Shah said the beauty of 'Mann ki Baat' is that a political person like Narendra Modi did not mention a single political issue in its 99 episodes. The broadcast will clock its 100th episode on April 30.

Underlining that 'Mann ki Baat' stands on the foundation of democracy, he said a strong communication between the leader and the people makes democracy stronger.

There are two important contributions of Prime Minister Modi to the country's democracy -- removal of casteism, nepotism and appeasement from its polity and opening of Padma awards for the common people -- he said.

Earlier, Padma awards were conferred seeing the clout of a person but now even a very ordinary person who has achieved a big milestone can be awarded this national honour in a transparent manner, the minister said.

"PM Mod's 'Mann ki Baat' took Akashvani to younger generation.... 'Mann Ki Baat' is a complete communication to inspire 130 crore Indians," he said.

He said PM Modi converts every challenge into opportunity.

