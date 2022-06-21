Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], June 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a mission to make India a USD 5 trillion economy and Karnataka has resolved to contribute USD 1.25 trillion to the Indian economy to realise his objective.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function at Mysuru Maharaja College Grounds where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the New Railway Coaching Complex to come up at Naganahalli and develop of Mysuru Railway Station and inaugurated the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing Centre of Excellence.

" PM Modi's mission to make India a USD 5 trillion economy. Karnataka has resolved to contribute USD 1.25 Trillion to the Indian economy. We all need to strive hard to make this contribution. We need to work 20 hours a day. The economy is not just about the money, it is about energy and work of the people," Bommai said.

He further said that PM Modi has special affection towards the cultural capital Mysuru because of which he was eager to come to Mysuru on International Yoga Day for many years.

"His determination to celebrate the Day here in Mysuru proves his special love for Mysuru. India has seen many Prime Ministers, but Modi is the people's Prime Minister. Impressed by his work during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the people of the country wanted him to be the Prime Minister," he said.

Bommai said that PM Modi has completed eight years as the Prime Minister in his 20 years of public life while adding that earlier Prime Ministers were keen on power politics, but PM Modi is devoted to politics for public welfare.

He further said that PM Modi Modi is committed to politics of ideology, and development.

"Welfare schemes like Swach Bharat, Ayushman Bharat, Kissan Samman, Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Mudra Loan Scheme, and Ujwala Yojana are devoted to the welfare of the common man. The Prime Minister is striving to raise India's stature among the comity of nations," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said that this is a double engine government effectively implementing the schemes of the Central government and assured that they are committed to the overall development of Mysuru.

He said that the Mysuru Tourism Circuit would be started this year, the project to expand Mysuru airport has been approved, Rs 89 crore grant has been provided for upgradation of KR Hospital, hostels for working women are being built in Mysuru, knowledge-based industries would be set up in Mysuru.

"I have full confidence that in the coming days you will strengthen the hands of Modi and once again bring the double engine government to power to keep the development works going," Bommai said.

Earlier, Prime Minister enumerated the welfare schemes undertaken by the Central government in the past eight years and said that they have "provided social justice with effective last-mile delivery".

The Prime Minister noted that the idea behind every scheme of the government was to give priority to its delivery to every section and corner of the country.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the state. (ANI)

