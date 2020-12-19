New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 'Shaheedi Diwas' and recalled his vision for a just and inclusive society.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of the 10 Sikh gurus, was born in 1621 and was martyred in 1675 in Delhi.

"Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also tweeted his tributes to the Sikh Guru in Punjabi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)