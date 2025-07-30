New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Following US President Donald Trump imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on India from August 1, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that it was unfortunate that while the two countries were negotiating on a trade deal the US President went ahead and announced trade tariffs.

She also demanded that the central government leadership should provide an explanation on why the US was taking unilateral decisions.

Also Read | 'Operation Sindoor' Debate in Rajya Sabha: Terrorists Behind UPA-Era Attacks Eliminated, Says Home Minister Amit Shah (Watch Videos).

Chaturvedi said, "After the 'Howdy Modi' event it was being said that there is a good chemistry between PM Modi and US President Trump. Yesterday, PM Narendra Modi himself said that there was no third-party interference within 10 hours of that, President Trump reiterated his involvement twice. A red line needs to be drawn where our government should tell their government that the US President is not right."

"When the trade deal is ongoing and he has announced trade tariffs in these words. It is unfortunate. We were all expecting PM Narendra Modi to give a reply in the Rajya Sabha today but instead the Home Minister is speaking," she added.

Also Read | Kavach 4.0: Indigenously Safety System Kavach Commissioned on Mathura-Kota Section of High-Density Delhi-Mumbai Route (Watch Video).

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further demanded that the Prime Minister come to the House tomorrow and and given an explanation.

"The Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister and Defence Minister should explain why the US was taking unilateral decisions and no answer is being given to them," she said.

US President Trump on Wednesday announced that India will pay a 25 per cent tariff on exports to the US and also pay an additional penalty for trade deficit.

In a post on his Truth Social platform,Trump said, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country. Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!"

Yesterday, Trump had hinted that India could face tariffs between 20-25% since a trade deal had not been finalised.

Trump had imposed reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries with which the US has a trade deficit.

President Trump decided to pause the tariffs for 90 days after many countries initiated talks with the US administration for a trade deal. In these 90 days, starting April 9, and ending on July 9, President Trump imposed a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all countries.

The Trump administration deferred imposing additional tariffs on several countries, including India, till August 1, and indicated a further extension was unlikely.

Since assuming office for his second term, President Trump has reiterated his stance on tariff reciprocity, emphasising that the United States will match tariffs imposed by other countries, including India, "to ensure fair trade". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)