New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the eighth convocation ceremony of the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar on Saturday via video-conferencing, his office said on Thursday.

During the convocation, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stones of a 45-MW production plant of monocrystalline solar photo voltaic panel and the Centre of Excellence on Water Technology.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi will inaugurate the Innovation and Incubation Centre-Technology Business Incubation, the Translational Research Centre and the Sports Complex at the university as well.

About 2,600 students would be getting their degrees and diplomas at the convocation.

