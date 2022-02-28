Pune, Feb 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune on March 6 to inaugurate the metro rail here, unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the civic body complex and commission other infrastructure projects, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Monday.

PM Modi will also perform the ground breaking ceremony of the riverfront development project, launch electric buses and inaugurate the R K Laxman Gallery, Patil said.

The PM is likely to address a public meeting in Kothrud, Patil, who is MLA from the area, said.

