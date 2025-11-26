New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Constitution Day, the Preamble to the Constitution of India was read out in the Prime Minister's Office earlier today, as per a release from the Prime Minister's Office.

The solemn reading was attended by senior officials, including Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr. P.K. Mishra; Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister, Shaktikanta Das; Advisor to the Prime Minister, Tarun Kapoor; and Special Secretary to the Prime Minister, Atish Chandra, along with other officers of the PMO.

The PMO India handles a post on X said, "Earlier today, on Constitution Day, the Preamble was read out in the Prime Minister's Office. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr. PK Mishra, Principal Secretary-2 to PM, Shaktikanta Das, Advisor to PM, Tarun Kapoor, Special Secretary to PM, Atish Chandra and others were present on the occasion."

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu expressed happiness and congratulated the members of Parliament for upholding the vision and dreams of the original Constitutional framers on the occasion of Constitution Day."

Additionally, I bow in respect at this commemoration for good luck and prosperity to the members," President Murmu said.

Recalling the history of the constitution's drafting, she remembered Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was the chairman of the Drafting Committee, and praised his efforts in drafting India's supreme legal document.

"I am delighted to be among you all on the historic occasion of Constitution Day. On this very day, November 26, 1949, in this very Central Hall of the Constitution House, the members of the Constituent Assembly completed the task of drafting the Constitution of India. On this very day that year, we, the people of India, adopted our Constitution. After independence, the Constituent Assembly also served as India's interim Parliament. Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Chairman of the Drafting Committee, was one of the principal architects of our Constitution," she said.

The Constitution of India, adopted on November 26, 1949, was drafted by the Constituent Assembly, which was presided over by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, who later became the first President of India.

The Constituent Assembly was established under the Cabinet Mission Plan and initially comprised 389 members. After the Partition of India, its membership was reduced to 299. (ANI)

