Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has said that the state government and the Central government are ready for any kind of emergency which may arise due to the surge in respiratory illness cases in China.

Rushikesh Patel told ANI, "Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and ICMR are keeping a close watch on this and have also issued an advisory on this. We have re-examined the oxygen availability and bed preparations made during the COVID period in Gujarat. Arrangements have also been made to create a separate ward for such cases."

"Whatever information we have received from China, there has been no news of any casualties there but still Gujarat Government and Central Government are in full preparation. The health department is also well prepared," he added.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has proactively reviewed and strengthened preparedness measures against respiratory illness in the country.

As per sources, the ministry has strengthened the preparedness through the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In view of recent reports of a surge in respiratory illnesses in children in northern China, health departments in States and Union territories across the country have been put on alert.

"Multipronged surveillance for respiratory infections has been reviewed and strengthened through NCDC and ICMR systems," a source told ANI.

Recently, the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory to states/UTs' to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness against respiratory illnesses, as a matter of abundant caution.

"Notably, it is important in view of ongoing influenza and winter season that results in an increase in respiratory illness cases," it said, underlining that there is "no need for alarm".

All States and Union Territories have been advised to implement 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19', shared earlier this year, which provides for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), the notification read. (ANI)

