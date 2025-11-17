Morigaon (Assam) [India], November 17 (ANI): With the onset of the winter season, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district, known for housing the highest density of one-horned rhinoceros in the country, has witnessed the arrival of several species of migratory birds.

After flying thousands of miles from Europe and America, many species of migratory birds have also arrived at the wildlife sanctuary this year.

Migratory birds have begun arriving in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary from early November, attracting both Indian and foreign tourists.

According to the authority of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, most of the migratory birds have come from European countries and the Tibetan region.

In 2024, around 69 species of birds arrived at the wildlife sanctuary from different parts of the world.

Pranjal Baruah, Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, told ANI that last year, around 56 species of migratory birds from various parts of the world visited Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

"The tourist season of this year started from October 23, and the arrival of tourists has started. As well as the arrival of migratory birds has also started from the first week of November. We are expecting that more birds will come to Pobitora in the coming days," Pranjal Baruah said.

He further mentioned that, during the last tourist season, approximately 35,000 tourists (both Indian and foreign tourists) visited the wildlife sanctuary, and the total revenue collection was Rs 62 lakh.

"We are expecting that more tourists will come here this year also," Pranjal Baruah said.

On the other hand, talking about forest staff patrolling, he said, "Forest staff patrolling inside and outside of the wildlife sanctuary is on."

According to the 2022 rhino population census, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is home to 107 one-horned rhinos, including 30 males, 50 females, and 27 calves. The sanctuary continues to serve as a vital habitat for the conservation of this iconic species, alongside its growing appeal as a winter destination for migratory birds. (ANI)

