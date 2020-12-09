New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' held a meeting virtually with his UAE counterpart Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi on Thursday and talked about the new National Education Policy as well as India's plans for internationalisation of education.

"The policy is a visionary document as it lays emphasis on holistic development of the students. The education sector has the potential to take mutual cooperation to new heights and both the countries should work to increase long-term cooperation in the field of education," Hammadi said.

Pokhriyal informed that a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of education between India and the UAE is at an advanced stage of finalisation.

"I hope that it would enhance academic collaboration between the higher educational institutions of our countries. India is also eager to move towards deepening our mutual engagements and cooperation.

"India and UAE share a very strong and deep bilateral relationship and both sides have been working together to strengthen educational cooperation and collaboration. This meeting is being held with a view to further deepen our relations especially in the field of education by way of continuous dialogue and by enhancing active, interactive and long term collaborations at various levels," Pokhriyal said.

Pokhriyal invited students from the UAE to India under the Study in India Programme and invited more number of faculties to India for taking short-term courses in Indian universities under the Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN) in Higher Education.

"The new National Education Policy (NEP) is very forward looking policy which will change the entire education landscape of the country, making it more aligned to global systems. It keeps choice of the student at the centre, and has recommended flexibility in choice of subjects and fluidity between different streams," he added.

The minister stated that NEP is built on the foundational pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability.

"It will ensure inclusive and equitable quality education, and promote lifelong learning for all, so that critical targets and SDG goals under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development can be achieved," he said.

The minister further said that there is increased focus on internationalisation of education.

"For giving impetus to internationalisation, following are being planned such as foreign students office in each HEI hosting foreign students; quality residential facilities; improve overall quality of education; reforms will make Indian systems aligned to international curricula; regulations being put in place to allow joint degrees...twinning arrangements and dual degrees between Indian and Foreign institutions, etc.," he said.

"A common portal for admission to Indian universities with details of all courses is also being contemplated of. I hope for an enhanced, deeper and more meaningful academic cooperation between the educational institutions in both the countries under our new policy," he added.

