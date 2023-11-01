Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Police on Wednesday arrested the main accused involved in molestation and assault of a girl in Noida's Paras Tierea Society, police said.

The accused has been identified as Tanveer Ahmed, a resident of New Delhi, as per a press release from the media cell of the Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The Sector 142 police arrested the accused for his involvement in a case dated October 30, wherein the accused and his friends entered the victim's house and assaulted and abused her, the release stated.

The other five accused involved in the incident were arrested earlier and necessary action is being taken, it said.

The victim and the main accused are first-year LLB students at the same college. On October 29, 2023, the accused had reached the victim's house for a programme where they had an argument on some issue, due to which the next day the accused Tanveer, along with his friends, reached the victim's house in the society where the said incident took place, as per the release.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

