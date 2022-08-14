New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in North East Delhi.

According to the victim's family, the accused also recorded the sexual assault.

The complaint was registered on August 11 at the Welcome police station by a woman who approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) about sexual assault on her minor daughter.

As per the police, the accused and the victim belong to different communities.

On the direction of CWC, after due legal formalities, a case under Sections 363/376 of IPC and POCSO Act was registered.

The counselling of the victim was done through a counsellor from DCW.

During the investigation of the case, it emerged that the victim was known to the accused.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is in progress.

In another incident, four persons, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three schoolgirls, Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to the police, one of the accused took the minor girls to a house in Rohini, where they were sexually assaulted on August 6.

A case has been registered at Defence Colony Police Station area under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 328, 366A, 370, 376, 506, 120B, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per preliminary investigation, the assault was committed by a single accused, the police said. (ANI)

