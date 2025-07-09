Srinagar, Jul 9 (PTI) The property of a Pakistan-based terrorist handler was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, police said.

In a major crackdown on terror operatives and their support structures, Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized the property belonging to a Pakistan-based terrorist handler and top commander of proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JuM) in Sogam area of north Kashmir district, said a spokesman.

The police spokesman said that action was taken against the accused, identified as Ghulam Rasool Shah alias Rafia Rasool Shah, originally a resident of Peer Mohalla Chandigam Lolab.

Shah, a terrorist handler, is presently operating from across the border and has been actively involved in orchestrating and facilitating terrorist activities in the region for several years, he added.

As part of the legal action, five kanals and three marlas of land belonging to the accused at Peer Mohalla Chandigam were attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the spokesman said.

The property attachment is linked to FIR No. 276/2022, registered at Police Station Kupwara, which includes charges under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The spokesman further said this decisive move is part of the broader strategy to dismantle the logistical, financial and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border handlers.

The attachment of property is a strong message to those who continue to engage in or support anti-national activities from within or outside the country, he added.

