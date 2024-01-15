Gandhinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) At least two persons died and as many others were hospitalised in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district prima facie after consuming alcohol though the exact cause of their death is under investigation, police said on Monday.

A police officer said the liquor drank by the four persons was not found to be spurious or containing methyl alcohol during forensic analysis.

The incident occurred in Dehgam taluka on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty.

"Two persons died after consuming alcohol while two others were rushed to a hospital as a precautionary measure. The health condition of the two is stable," he said.

He said the exact cause of the death of the duo is not clear as the liquor drank by them was not found to be spurious in forensic analysis.

"Forensic analysis of alcohol did not show any trace of methyl alcohol or methanol," he said, adding that both deceased were chronic alcoholics and one of them was advised not to drink liquor by doctors.

Police are rounding up local bootleggers as part of the investigation, Vasamsetty added.

