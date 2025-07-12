New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Delhi Police are investigating an alleged incident of firing near the main market area of Kalkaji following a PCR call late on Thursday night, in which two young men claimed to have suffered gunshot injuries. However, police say no evidence of a firing has been found so far at the alleged site.

According to the Police, "A PCR call was received at 11:15 pm on 11/7/25 where the caller said that he and his friend had received Gun Shot Injury near Kalkaji main Market T Point Jain Shikanji, Deshbandhu College."

Both injured persons, identified as Dev Malik (20), son of Manoj Malik, a resident of Shyam Nagar, Okhla Phase 3, and Nirbhay Bhati (24), son of Jitender Bhati, from Gali No. 16, Tughlakabad Extension, were reportedly taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

According to the Police, "Efforts were made to record the statement of the injured; however, both refused to give their statement and told that they will give their statement at PS and get the SOC identified after getting discharged from the hospital."

As per the medical legal certificate (MLC), the injuries sustained by both individuals were categorized as contusions and lacerations.

In the preliminary inquiry, police found no signs of a firing at the location mentioned in the PCR call. No empty cartridges were recovered, and local residents did not report any gunfire in the vicinity at the stated time. Law enforcement officials are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to ascertain any movement or activity that could be linked to the alleged incident.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, on July 8, a 7-year-old boy named Aryan, son of Neetu and Sanjay, was injured in a firing incident that took place near Azadpur Terminal under the Adarsh Nagar Police Station area at around 10 pm, according to police officials.

The Delhi Police confirmed on Tuesday that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Speaking from the trauma centre, Neetu, Aryan's mother and an eyewitness, told police that three youths armed with firearms suddenly arrived and opened fire.

"I, along with my son (Aryan), Ranjeeta, and Nikhil, was standing on the footpath near the Foot Overbridge, which is opposite the main gate of MCD Colony, Azadpur. They were about to go back home. Just then, suddenly, three boys named Laddu, Shamsher, and Shanu from Jahangirpuri arrived there," she said.

She added, "They had firearms in their hands and opened fire on them. Aryan sustained two bullet injuries and was rushed to the Trauma Centre with the assistance of Azadpur picket staff."

Following the incident, the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called to the spot. An FIR (No. 564/25) has been registered under sections 109(1)/3(5) of the BNS and 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act dated July 8, 2025. A search operation to locate the accused is currently underway. (ANI)

