Jammu, May 31 (PTI) Police on Wednesday conducted raids on the premises of suspected drug peddlers at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and recovered around Rs 3 lakh cash, officials said.

Nine mobile phones were also recovered from a hideout of a heroin supplier at infamous 'Chitta' hotspot in Balol Khad in the Bari Brahmana area, they said.

Police teams conducted raids at suspected hideouts of heroin suppliers in the presence of the executive magistrate. During the course of searches, police detected a pit and found Rs 3 lakh there, the officials said.

Three heroin suppliers, including two women, were booked in this connection, they said.

As many as 42 narco-suppliers, including five women, have been arrested in the past four months here, the officials said.

