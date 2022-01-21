Ghaziabad, Jan 21 (PTI) Two men, who allegedly swindled Rs 28 lakh from a jeweller, were nabbed here on Friday, police said.

During a routine check at the Hapur road trisection here, police from GT Road Kotwali intercepted a vehicle and recovered the money, 10 mobile phones and as many sim cards, and five fake AADHAAR cards, they said.

During interrogation, the accused Fazlur Rehman and Rahisudeen, both in their 50s, revealed that they had hoodwinked a jeweller in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal by promising him 12 kg gold ash for just Rs 28 lakh, city superintendent of police (first) Nipun Agarwal said.

To convince the jeweller, the accused showed him a box of original gold ash and they promised to supply the assured quantity after receiving the money.

The SP said the duo has admitted to having duped several jewellers in the past. Rehman had five fake AADHAAR cards with his photo but different addresses and he used these to ascertain his identity to the jewellers, the officer said.

The original sample of gold ash was recovered from them, he said.

