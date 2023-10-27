Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) Police have served notices to several persons who have begun a chain hunger strike in Kalyan in Thane district seeking reservations in jobs and education for the Maratha community, an official said on Friday.

The participants include workers of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena, he said.

Also Read | Parliamentary Panel May Suggest Re-Criminalising Adultery and Same-Sex Activity.

Shiv Sena Kalyan district president Arvind More said it was unfortunate police was serving notices at a time when a Maratha was the state's chief minister.

If this was the case, then we don't need such a chief minister, More said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Rebel BJP MP Narayan Tripathi Forms Own Party; Fields 25 Candidates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)