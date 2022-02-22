Gurugram, Feb 22 (PTI) High drama prevailed near Gurugram University on Tuesday as police resorted to use of mild force to disperse the students who were protesting against offline exams.

They blocked the main road in front of the university in Sector 51 while some of them vented their anger against the government and the university on social media.

The students, who have been staging a series of protests, said that since classes were conducted online, the system had its own set of limitations and that the syllabus was not completed. Hence, they contended that their exams should be conducted online.

A student named Bajrang Sharma posted on Twitter, “Shame on You @@mlkhattar, @cmohry, @chkanwarpal, your puppet@profdineshkumar using police forces of Gurgaon and doing laathi charge on students. We want justice for gurugram university students (sic).”

“The students who come from outside should be allowed to take exams online. If the university does not change the rules, we will boycott the exam,” a student said.

The examinations are scheduled to begin from February 25. Despite the demonstrations, the university and the government remain firm on their stand, asking the students to take exams offline.

As no one from the university turned up even after two hours of protest, the students tried to block the main road after which the police used mild force. The students then vacated the place.

“No lathicharge was made on the students. They sat on the road and blocked it...only then police use mild force to disperse them,” inspector Rahul Dev, SHO, Sector 50 police station, said.

