Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): With security across the country heightened ahead of India's 74th Independence Day, armed police were deployed at Tamil Nadu's Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram as a precautionary measure.

The Independence Day Ceremony will be celebrated on August 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour and address the nation from the rampart of Red Fort. (ANI)

