Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday said that as the police have refused permission for the rally by school job candidates to state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah on July 28, it would take steps against anyone violating its order.

The HC gave the direction while hearing a petition by a shop owner who submitted that his business was being hampered because of repeated processions, rallies and protests being taken out through Nityadhan Mukherjee Road in Howrah.

"Since the police authorities have refused permission to the organisation on July 28, in case there is any assembly of persons which disturbs the business of the present petitioner and/or other affected persons who intend to carry out their trade/profession or day-to-day work, police authorities would take steps against the violators in accordance with law," Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta, appearing for the state government, stated that permission for the rally was refused by the police, assigning cogent reasons.

The rally has been called by a section of those who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order in April. The SC had cancelled the appointments of nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in state-backed schools.

The members of the organisation, who called the rally, claimed that they got their jobs through the proper means and were not part of any illegalities.

