Gaya, Mar 27 (PTI) A policeman allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in Bihar's Gaya district, an official said on Thursday.

Neeraj Kumar (40), an assistant sub-inspector, was posted at the Mofussil police station, Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar said.

Kumar, a native of Lakhisarai district, was found dead at a park near the Police Lines late on Wednesday night, when he returned after a long leave, he said.

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been set up to look into the factors that drove the ASI to suicide, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the SSP said.

