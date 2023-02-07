Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) Four more people, including a political activist, were arrested in connection with stone pelting incidents during an anti-encroachment drive here last week, officials said on Tuesday.

With this, nine people have so far been arrested in this connection, they said, adding that two more people have been detained for questioning.

Also Read | TSCHE 2023 Examination Schedule: Telangana State Council Releases Exam Dates for All Common Entrance Tests at tsche.ac.in; Check Details Here.

Three policemen were injured in stone pelting on February 3 during the anti-encroachment drive to demolish a vehicle showroom situated in Malik Market in Narwal bypass area.

"Nine people have been arrested and six others have been detained till now in this connection," a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Punjab Will Soon Be Front-Running Industrial State, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

The arrested include political activist Mehraj Din Malik, he said.

Out of these, five people, including a businessman, were arrested and four people were detained on Sunday, while four others were arrested on Tuesday.

The owner of the car showroom, Sajad Ahmed Beigh of Kashmir, is among those arrested, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)