New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Several political leaders took to social media expressing grief and condolences over the demise of Bollywood's 'Masterji' Saroj Khan who breathed her last on Friday.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar called the legendary choreographer a "genius choreographer who impressed and entertained all'.

Also Read | OnePlus TV U Series & OnePlus TV Y Series Launched in India Starting From Rs 12,999; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"Saroj Khan was a genius Choreographer, who impressed & entertained all with her iconic work. Shocked to know about her demise. A big loss to the film industry. Condolences to her family, friends & fans. Om Shanti. #RIPSarojKhan #Legend," tweeted Javadekar on Friday.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expressed condolences over the passing away where he tweeted, "Saddened to hear of the demise of #SarojKhan . She was the one who institutionalised choreography in Indian Cinema."

Also Read | Heavy to Very Rainfall Expected to Occur in Mumbai Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh expressed condolences on the demise of Bollywood's 'Masterji' saying that the songs she choreographed 'have a permanent place in audiences' hearts'.

"Saddened to hear of ace choreographer & three times national awardee Saroj Khan's demise at 72. Many of the 2000+ iconic songs she choreographed have a permanent place in audiences' hearts. Deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues & fans! #RIPSarojKhan," wrote the Maharashtra Home Minister on the microblogging site.

Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, died on Friday. She was 71.

She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)