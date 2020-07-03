New Delhi, July 2: Chinese tech brand OnePlus on Thursday entered the affordable TV segment with the launch of two new series, U Series and Y Series, in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The OnePlus TV U series which offers an expansive 55-inch panel which comes equipped with a 4K UHD display is priced at Rs 49,999. The OnePlus Y series has two variants of 43 inches and 32 inches which are priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. OnePlus TV Y Series, OnePlus TV U Series Affordable Smart TVs Launched; Prices in India Start From Rs 12,999.

The OnePlus TV Y Series 32-inch will be available starting July 5 on Amazon.in, the company said, adding that the OnePlus TV Y series 43 inch and OnePlus TV U Series 55 inch will be available to customers soon. Packed with smart features, the TVs will enable users to pair with up to five devices at the same time.

OnePlus TV U Series & OnePlus TV Y Series (Photo Credits: IANS)

"These features emphasize OnePlus' signature bezel-less design and with the unique addition of OnePlus connect, our TVs will offer many innovative smart features which will enable you to pair with up to 5 devices at the same time, over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and use your OnePlus smartphones as a remote for a seamless smart TV experience among many others," Navnit Nakra, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, OnePlus India, told IANS.

Introducing the next generation of OnePlus TVs. Smarter and more accessible. Pre-Book now: https://t.co/n9sR78wFfB #SmarterTV pic.twitter.com/PfW1RBBdTj — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 2, 2020

OnePlus entered the smart TV industry with the launch of TV Q1 Series last year. The newly launched 55-inch OnePlus TV U Series comes with picture quality in 4K UHD with an enhanced 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also entails the Gamma Engine feature which optimises the image quality in real-time for a clearer and more immersive experience, OnePlus said.

Additionally, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision and also offers the MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation) feature which further reduces motion blur, stuttering, and ghosting to help the visuals remain smooth and crisp, Nakra said.

To give the user a cinematic soundstage right at the comfort of their home, the TV will be equipped with a 30-W, 4-unit speaker system powered by Dolby Atmos and will enable a familiar experience with the Android TV 9.0 providing a flawless approach. The OnePlus Y series will be available in two variants of 32 inches and 43 inches. The 43-inch variant of the OnePlus TV Y Series offers an impressive screen-to-body ratio at nearly 90 per cent with a bezel-less design. The 32-inch variant also offers a screen-to-body ratio of over 90 per cent. Along with it, the Y Series will be equipped with 93 per cent colour gamut, he said.

"Additionally, Oxygen Play serves as your platform to discover a diverse world of movies and series through the plethora of content available from prominent content partners such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and an industry-first dedicated Prime Video section deeply integrated within the Oxygen Play platform," Nakra said.

