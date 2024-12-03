New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The Parliament is expected to resume its normal functioning from Tuesday after days of disruption over demands of opposition parties, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stating that members shared concern over the stalemate and "everyone has accepted that discussions will be held from tomorrow".

Parliament's proceedings have seen disruptions since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over their demands, including a discussion on Adani issue, Sambhal violence and the Manipur situation. On Monday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon and then for the rest of the day.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20.

In an effort to break the stalemate, the Lok Sabha Speaker called a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in his chamber on Monday afternoon.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Rijiju said listed business including bills will be taken up in the two Houses of Parliament.

"Today, a meeting of all-party floor leaders was held with Speaker (Om Birla) today. Since a few days there has been a deadlock in the Parliament, everyone has expressed their concerns over it. We too said that all elected representatives come to the Parliament of India to express their views and the Parliament not functioning (properly) for several days now is not good. Everyone accepted this," he said.

The minister said opposition parties made several demands.

He said there was a proposal before Business Advisory Committee to have a discussion on Constitution and the government has agreed to it.

"On December 13-14, we will hold discussion on Constitution. The discussion would first be held in Lok Sabha...everyone has accepted. On December 16-17, discussion will be held in Rajya Sabha," he said.

Rijiju said Lok Sabha Speaker told the meeting that if anyone wants to raise an issue, there is a rule for it.

"You can submit a notice for it but creating a ruckus in Parliament and obstructing the functioning is not good. Everyone has accepted this. It is good that everyone has accepted that discussions will be held from tomorrow. We will pass the first Bill tomorrow after discussions in Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha too, Listed Business will be passed. I appeal once again to all Opposition MPs and Leaders that all agreements that have happened today - we should run the Parliament smoothly...Starting tomorrow, the Parliament will function smoothly - such an agreement has been made. I am hopeful that this will happen," he said.

Those present at the meeting of floor leaders included Congress member Gaurav Gogoi, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, DMK's TR Baalu, NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule, Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, Janata Dal-United member Dileshwar Kamait, RJD's Abhay Kushwaha - RJD, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant and CPI(M) leader K Radhakrisnan.

Gaurav Gogoi said the opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Constitution of India in both the Houses of Parliament to mark 75 years of adoption of Constitution.

Kalyan Banerjee expressed hope that Parliament will resume normal functioning from tomorrow.

"Hopefully, the House will begin from tomorrow. We all have agreed on that. There will be a discussion on the Consitution of India on the 13th and 14th of December...The Speaker will allow a discussion on the Sambhal incident and Bangladesh issue tomorrow," he said.

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at the BJP-led central government and accused it of being responsible for the "washout" of proceedings since the start of Winter Session of Parliament

"Who is responsible for this washout? It is the government that is responsible. Opposition wants discussion on issues of Adani, Manipur, Sambhal, Ajmer, unemployment...But our notices are not even mentioned and our leaders are not allowed to speak," Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the fifth straight day without transacting substantial business over opposition demands.

"Today, on the fifth day of Parliament, the House was adjourned...We have demanded that the government should hold a two-day discussion on the 75th year of the Constitution," Ramesh said.

He said parties have different issues they want to focus on.

"Different parties have different perspectives, TMC has said that it is a part of the INDIA alliance but they sometimes have different agenda. They never said Adani issue is not major issue," Ramesh said.

Speaking on the Sambhal violence, he said that the party wants Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 to be implemented properly.

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal introduced the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024 amid the din created by opposition members in Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to promote coastal trade.

The government is likely to push its legislative agenda in the remaining days of the winter session with opposition parties also pressing for discussion on issues of their concern. (ANI)

