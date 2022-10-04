Srinagar, Oct 4 (PTI) Political parties in Kashmir Tuesday expressed grief over the killing of Director General (Prisons) H K Lohia, and remembered him as a fine gentleman and a professional police officer.

The 1992-batch IPS officer was found dead on Monday night at his friend's house on the outskirts of Jammu, with burn injuries on his body and his throat slit.

"So sad to hear about the tragic murder of Hemant Lohia. He was a fine gentleman and a professional police officer. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace. #HemantLohia,” National Conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani (Sogami) wrote on Twitter.

Apni Party's senior vice president and former minister Ghulam Hassan Mir described Lohia as a charming personality.

"It is said (sad) to know about the murder of Lohia DGP Prisons. I recall his meeting on Republic Day at Srinagar. What a charming personality. Miss him very much. RIP," Mir said in a tweet.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Shri Hemant Lohia IPS, Director General (Prisons) @JmuKmrPolice. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues," Srinagar Mayor and Apni Party spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party's J-K unit described the killing as completely unfortunate, and prayed for peace of the departed soul.

An AAP spokesman asked Jammu and the Kashmir Police and the government to ensure an indepth probe is conducted and all links associated with it are unearthed.

"The incident also shows deteriorating law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir where even senior police officers are unsafe, what to talk of the common masses," the spokesman said.

