New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Shambhavi on Friday attacked the Congress in Lok Sabha, asserting that politicians should not have Constitution in their hand but they should have it in their heart.

Everybody witnessed how the Constitution was attacked during the Emergency, she also said.

Participating in the two-day debate in Lok Sabha on 'Discussion on the Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', the Samastipur MP said the NDA government has strengthened the Constitution.

"The Constitution should not be in the hands of a leader. It should be in their heart. It is not only articles or principles but it also a sacred text, the trust of common man," she said.

The MP said the Constitution is the hope for the citizens who feel they are independent, strong and safe, she said.

"You talk about the Constitution and Centre-state relations but let me tell you, during Indira Gandhi's tenure, President's rule was imposed 35 times in 11 years. Our government has kept the Constitution's principles firm and has strengthened them. We all saw the way the Constitution was attacked during the Emergency," she added.

Shambhavi, who is the youngest woman member in Lok Sabha, said, "Friends from the opposition have called us anti-reservation, anti-Constitution and anti-national but their own PM Rajiv Gandhi had said in an interview in 1985 that there should be no promotion of idiots in the name of reservation which would harm the entire country."

"Since they talk about secularism, I will quote some data. There were 243 communal clashes in 16 states during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru and there were 337 communal clashes in 15 states during Indira Gandhi's tenure.

"During Rajiv Gandhi's tenure (as PM), there were 291 clashes in 16 states. We do not understand the kind of definition of secularism is this," she added.

