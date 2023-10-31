Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused those indulging in "appeasement politics" as the biggest obstacle to the country's development and accused them of "standing by" the enemies of humanity.

"The people who are practising appeasement, cannot see the seriousness of terrorism. They do not hesitate to stand by the enemies of humanity. They hesitate to conduct a probe into the terrorist activities," PM Modi said.

PM Modi was addressing a Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme at the Statue of the Unity in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar.

"They refrain from tightening the screws against the anti-national elements. The thoughts of appeasement are so dangerous that they even knock on the doors of courts to save the terrorists. People have to be aware of such thoughts," the Prime Minister said at the event to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

PM Modi further cautioned against those who indulged in appeasement politics and in an apparent reference to the Opposition's grand alliance said that they are adopting methods that go against the country.

The Prime Minister reminded people of elections this year and Lok Sabha polls in 2024, and added that such politicians want to gain by dividing India.

"Lok Sabha elections are going to be held next year. There is a political faction in the country that cannot see any positive politics. Unfortunately, this political faction is adopting methods that are against society and country. Even if the unity of the country shatters, their selfishness is at the top. If the country is aware of them, only then it can be developed," he said.

Mentioning the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, PM Modi said that Sardar Patel would be happy with the move of the government and shower his blessing upon the country for the step taken.

"Who had thought that Kashmir would be free from Article 370? But Article 370 has been revoked. Wherever Sardar Patel would be now, he would be blessing us. Today the Kashmiri people are coming out of terrorism and living freely and contributing to the progress of the country," he said.

On August 5, 2019, the Central government announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and split the region into two Union territories. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister between 1947 to 1950.

Born on October 31, 1875, in Gujarat's Nadiad, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India. He passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)

