Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Rajpal Baliyan, who had been issued non-bailable warrants, surrendered before a special MP/MLA court in connection with two cases of violation of model code of conduct here on Friday.

After his appearance before the court, special judge Mayank Jaiswal withdrew the warrants against him and fixed October 11 as the next date of hearing.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: One Dead, Several Hospitalised Due to Suspected Food Poisoning at Baby Shower Ceremony in Tiruvarur.

According to prosecution officer Niraj Singh, Baliyan faces two cases of poll code violation, which were registered in 2012 and 2022 in Budhana Assembly constituency here for holding public meetings without permission.

The court had issued non-bailable warrants against him for not appearing before it in both cases, Singh added.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Avalanche: 26 Bodies Recovered So Far, Three Still Missing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)