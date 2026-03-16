New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said elections should be conducted in fewer phases and completed quickly so that governments can be formed without prolonged disruption to public administration.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "Elections should be held in fewer phases and as soon as possible. When a government is formed within a short timeframe after the election process is over, it doesn't cause problems for the public, and work continues. If elections drag on for too long, the public bears the brunt."

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She noted that polling in West Bengal will take place in two phases instead of the eight phases seen in previous elections, but said the overall timeline still means people will wait longer for a government to be formed. "Elections in Bengal will be held in two phases instead of eight, which I welcome, but the question is that people will have to wait almost a month for a government to be formed... Election dates for four states and one UT have been announced, but the transfer process is only taking place in West Bengal," she said.

Expressing confidence in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's reelection, Chaturvedi stated, "She (Mamata Banerjee) is not going to step down. The trust she has earned from the public will allow her to form a government again."

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Earlier, Chaturvedi had criticised the timing of the Election Commission's announcement of poll dates, alleging it came after major political events in election-bound states. She said the announcement appeared to follow rallies and development project announcements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The Election Commission is making announcements at a time when the Prime Minister's rallies have already taken place in the election-bound states, and he has announced development projects. Today, the Home Minister is also making announcements, and after all this is over, the Election Commission's announcement of election dates shows links between the BJP and the Election Commission... We hope that the voters' right to vote will not be snatched away through SIR," the UBT MP said.

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for Assembly polls for Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. As per the announcement, the assembly elections will commence from April 9. Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 9 in a single phase. While in West Bengal, the first phase of voting is scheduled for April 23, followed by the second phase on April 29. Tamil Nadu will hold its elections on April 23 in a single phase. Counting of votes for all five states and UTs is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)