Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 12 (ANI): Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah are witnessing a transformation in the crop yield due to the state-of-the-art polyhouse installed under the government's Holistic Agricultural Development Programme (HADP).

The projects under this programme are aimed at transforming the agricultural economy of J&K and unlocking the exciting potential of the region.

A 35-year-old farmer, Toqeer Bagban of Bhaderwah established one polyhouse unit of Rs 21 lakh with a 95 percent subsidy from the agriculture department. The initiative aligns with the administration's commitment to modernizing agriculture and enhancing farmers' income through technological interventions and sustainable practices.

Touqeer expressed gratitude to the government and the Agriculture Department for the initiative.

The unit is not only generating revenues for the owner Touqeer Bagban but more than a dozen women in the area are also getting work through the project.

Touqeer Bagban along with his sister Rahila Kouser is working with a positive approach to boost productivity and ensure round-the-year availability of high-value crops.

While thanking the government and department for their outstanding support in establishing the Poly House in Bhaderwah under HADP, Touqeer Bagban said "A new era of technology has begun in every field of farming and by adopting new techniques, we can fulfil the PM's dream 'self-reliant India' and can double the farmer's income."

He said that different kinds of hybrid vegetables with organic methods are being produced here.

"The unit is not a source of income for our family but dozens of women also get employment opportunities in the project," Bagban informed.

The women folk working in the unit also expressed their gratitude to Govt and Agriculture department for the initiative.

Touqeer Bagban said, "I have received this high-tech polyhouse here from the Agriculture Department. And this was under HADP scheme. I applied for it online and got the sanction. Agriculture Department has given me a ninety-five percent subsidy. I invested only five percent money in it. There is only a six-month season in which we could only plant vegetables or any crop once. Now we are planting these crops for twelve months so now our income has tripled because we are growing crops for twelve months."

"Local women got jobs from this. The crops we have grown are organic, and we are getting good rates in the market. Our PM gave a slogan to double farmers' income and this is the only source from which income can be doubled," he added. (ANI)

