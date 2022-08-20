Puducherry, Aug 20 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy led the tributes in paying homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Ministers, legislators, freedom fighters and delegates of different organisations were among those who joined the Chief Minister to pay tributes at the statue of the former PM in the Union Territory.

Multi-faith prayers and patriotic songs performed by a government-run cultural institute marked the birth anniversary celebrations.

The Chief Minister administered the 'Sadhbavana Diwas' pledge to all those present at the venue.

The opposition Congress held special programmes at the PCC office to celebrate the birth anniversary. Former CM V Narayanasamy and leaders along with party cadres paid tributes at Gandhi's statue in the office.

Rajiv Gandhi was India's youngest prime minister and was in office from 1984 to 1989. He was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber in 1991.

