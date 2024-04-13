Puducherry, Apr 13 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard personnel rescued a fisherman off the Puducherry coast on Saturday after he was seen screaming for help, police said.

Balamurugan, a fisherman, hailing from the neighbouring coastal village of Periya Kalapet was screaming for help after he fell off his boat off the Puducherry coast. The crew of the interceptor craft of the Coast Guard who were on routine duty sighted the struggling fisherman. They threw a life buoy to the fisherman and rescued him safely.

Also Read | Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiromani Akali Dal Announces First List of Seven Candidates for General Polls, Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies.

The Coast Guard provided first aid to the fisherman and handed him to the coastal security group of Puducherry police.

The timely intervention by the Coast Guard saved the fisherman and also brought relief to his family, police said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Hits Friend With Heavy Stone Multiple Times, Slits His Throat With Knife for Sending 'Objectionable' Photos to Girlfriend.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)