Puducherry, Sep 29 (PTI) Puducherry reported 44 new COVID-19 cases, raising the overall tally to 1,74,559, a senior Health Department official said here on Thursday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said, the 44 cases surfaced after examination of 1,080 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 34 out of the 44 new cases, while Karaikal reported six and Yanam four cases. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala had no fresh case of viral infection, the Director said.

Sriramulu said the active cases were 329 which comprised five patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 324 in home quarantine.

Eighty-three patients recovered during he last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,72,256.

The Director said no fresh fatality occurred during the last 24 hours in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,974.

The test positivity rate was 4.07 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.68 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 22,21,145 doses which comprised 9,93,147 first doses, 8,51,468 second doses and 3,76,530 booster doses.

