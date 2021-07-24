Puducherry, July 24 (PTI) Puducherry reported 126 fresh coronavirus cases with the test positivity rate climbing to 2.08 percent on Saturday.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 6,054 samples in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 1.57 percent on Friday.

The new cases were spread over Puducherry 98, Karaikal 18 Yanam two and Mahe 8.

The total caseload touched 1,20,227 with the addition of 126 new cases.

A 73-old-man succumbed to the infection in Karaikal, raising the toll to 1,787.

He had co morbidities including diabetes.

Director of Health Department S Mohan Kumar said the active cases were 922 of whom 163 were in hospitals and the remaining 759 in home isolation.

While 121 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries stood at 1,17,518.

The Department of Health has examined 14.61 lakh samples and it was found that 12.48 lakh out of them tested negative.

The Director said 37,740 health care workers and 22,954 front line workers have been vaccinated so far against the pandemic.

The health department has also inoculated so far 4,70,818 people coming under the category of senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities.

In all 6.66 lakh people including those who received the second dose have been covered in the Union Territory.

