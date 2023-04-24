Poonch/Jammu, Apr 24 (PTI) Scores of people in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kishtwar districts took part in candlelight marches to pay homage to the five soldiers who died in last week's terror attack.

Five soldiers were killed and one injured after terrorists attacked the lone Army truck in Poonch last week. The truck was carrying fruits for Iftar at the local unit of the Rashtriya Rifles for residents of a border village two days before Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

Expressing solidarity with the Indian Army and the families of the slain jawans, scores of women, children, youths, prominent and political personalities took part in the candlelight march from the Sports Stadium to Poonch Fort.

A similar vigil was held in the district's Mendhar area to pay homage to the slain troops and condemn the attack.

In Kishtwar, scores attended another candlelight march, chanting slogans glorifying the Army and India. Residents of Padhyarna village paid homage to the jawans and condemned the attack.

